Asian C'ships silver winner javelin thrower Shivpal to compete in prestigious Diamond League

Asian Championships silver medallist thrower Shivpal Singh is set to compete in his maiden Series in the leg on June 13, the Athletics Federation of said.

The 23-year-old Shivpal had won the silver in the Asian Championships held last month in with a personal best throw of 86.23m, which also fetched him a berth in the World Championships scheduled in the same capital city in September-October.

" Thrower Shivpal Singh will compete at #iaaf @Diamond_League leg on 13th June 2019," the AFI tweeted.

With gold medallist recovering after an elbow surgery, Shivpal is the top thrower in the country currently.

This will be Shivpal's first foray in the prestigious Series, which is an invitational event competed among top athletes in the world.

Last year, Neeraj took part in three legs of and then finished fourth in the Finals in

Shivpal left for Spala in Poland, along with other javelin throwers for their foreign training stint.

