Asian C'ships silver winner javelin thrower Shivpal to compete in prestigious Diamond League

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Championships silver medallist javelin thrower Shivpal Singh is set to compete in his maiden Diamond League Series in the Oslo leg on June 13, the Athletics Federation of India said.

The 23-year-old Shivpal had won the silver in the Asian Championships held last month in Doha with a personal best throw of 86.23m, which also fetched him a berth in the World Championships scheduled in the same Qatar capital city in September-October.

"Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh will compete at #iaaf @Diamond_League Oslo leg on 13th June 2019," the AFI tweeted.

With Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra recovering after an elbow surgery, Shivpal is the top javelin thrower in the country currently.

This will be Shivpal's first foray in the prestigious Diamond League Series, which is an invitational event competed among top athletes in the world.

Last year, Neeraj took part in three legs of Diamond League and then finished fourth in the Finals in Zurich.

Shivpal left for Spala in Poland, along with other javelin throwers for their foreign training stint.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:51 IST

