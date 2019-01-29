U.S.' Mnuchin expects progress in 'complicated' China trade talks

By David Lawder

(Reuters) - said on Monday the expects significant progress this week in trade talks with Chinese Liu He, but the two sides will be tackling "complicated issues", including how to enforce any deal.

The talks, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, will include a meeting between Liu and and take place amid worsening tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The on Monday unsealed indictments against China's top telecommunications equipment maker, Co, accusing it of and wire fraud to evade sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

China, meanwhile, formally challenged U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement system, calling the duties a "blatant breach" of Washington's WTO obligations.

U.S. Commerce insisted at a conference that the Huawei indictments are " and are wholly separate from our trade negotiations with "

The Huawei indictment came as a Chinese delegation including Liu and was already in preparing for the talks, a person familiar with the discussions said.

Mnuchin, speaking at a conference, said the two sides were trying to tackle "complicated issues," including a way to verify enforcement of China's reform progress in any deal with

The Treasury chief, who will be among the top U.S. officials at the negotiating table, said Chinese officials had acknowledged the need for such a verification mechanism.

"We want to make sure that when we get a deal, that deal will be enforced," Mnuchin said. "The details of how we do that are very complicated. That needs to be negotiated. But IP (intellectual property) protection, no more forced joint ventures, and enforcement are three of the most important issues on the agenda."

reported earlier this month that U.S. officials were demanding regular reviews of China's progress on pledged trade reforms, which would maintain the threat of tariffs long term.

Mnuchin added that there had been "significant movement" in the talks so far, and there will be around 30 days for further negotiations after the meetings in on Wednesday and Thursday to reach an agreement before a March 2 deadline for increasing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mounting concerns for both countries, including China's slowing economy and Trump's need for a political win, could prod both sides towards a "partial, interim deal," said Eswar Prasad, a and former of the International Monetary Fund's department.

"There remains a vast distance separating the negotiating positions of the two sides, making a comprehensive and durable deal unlikely," Prasad said.

is unlikely to give much ground on industrial policy and state support for industries, but it could promise to improve intellectual property protections and enforcement. However, persuading U.S. negotiators that these can be verified will be a "hard sell," Prasad added.

The said that U.S. Trade would lead the talks for the American side, with participation from Mnuchin, Commerce Wilbur Ross, and White House adviser

It said the meetings will take place in the Eisenhower Building, part of the

(Reporting by and Steve Holland; additional reporting by Chris Prentice, and Makini Brice; editing by James Dalgleish)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)