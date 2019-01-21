Aspirelabs Announces Sustainability Startup Accelerator - CleanEdge Accelerator Program

/ -- today faces major challenges in area of Environmental Sustainability, Waste Management & Renewables. In the last few years there have been number of initiatives and programs launched by to tackle these issues so that they do not take up alarming proportions. At the micro level, efforts by individuals, organizations, young businesses, startups have been making continuous efforts to find a resolve. This would help early stage innovators which would further lead to new materials, low wastage manufacturing, better product designs and end-of-life innovations. One of the major gaps in this effort is pre-dominance of sub-scale Organizations, which do not have access to the right technology and investors.

the above gap, Polyplex and have joined hands to run an Accelerator Program - 'CleanEdge' for Environmental Sustainability, Waste Management & Renewables. This is a four month program and will run from February 2019 till May 2019.

CleanEdge Accelerator program has started accepting applications. With rigorous evaluation 15 startups will be shortlisted to participate in this program. Key offerings under this program are 1) High quality intensive mentorship by Startup Experts, Functional Strategy Experts, domain related technical & sector specific experts. 2) Access to State-of-the-Art pilot lab facility at SRI-TBI in & Co-working facility at Aspirelabs. 3) Access to 'Appropriate' Technology, Opportunity to raise Seed-Capital upto 25 lakhs. 4) Access to Impact investors and Potential Customers. 5) Post acceleration support.

With Polyplex and - Technology Incubator as anchors, this program is also being significantly supported by (DST), under its umbrella of National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) scheme.

is among the world's largest manufacturers of packaging film with manufacturing facilities in five countries and employs over 2000 people globally. Apart from Infrastructural support, Polyplex through its network brings a high-quality mentor pool, global linkages and market access for young startups.

for Industrial Research is an organization providing research and testing services in the field of plastics, rubbers, specialty and waste management. It also helps startups grow through nurturing innovative ideas into technologies and incubating entrepreneurs through its Technology Incubator.

This program would be executed by Aspirelabs Accelerator - founded by - at and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and BITS Pilani. Applications for CleanEdge Accelerator are now open. Program details are accessible at https://aspirelabs.com/clean-tech. Also anyone can share this article with budding entrepreneurs working in clean-tech areas in their network to help drive innovation, growth and collaboration in a socially impactful field.

About Aspirelabs Accelerator:



Aspirelabs is a starup accelerator centrally located in Delhi- with ten thousand square feet of premium office space and having access to high quality business and startup mentors. It is designed to foster and innovation, and has a range of customized programs to enable young businesses and startups scale up to large profitable businesses. Aspirelabs is closely associated with Startup Oasis - a based incubation centre of Centre for Incubation and (CIIE) which is India's leading incubator operating under the aegis of IIM Ahmedabad.

