Assam Cabinet decides on new industrial, film policies

The Assam Cabinet on Monday adopted a new industrial policy, film policy, made reservations for managerial and non-managerial cadre in state PSUs and industries availing benefits from the state government, among other decisions.

In a meeting on Monday night, the Cabinet decided on the new industrial policy which will provide power subsidy at Rs two per unit for a period of five years subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh per annum, 50 per cent generating subsidy upto Rs 20 lakh, exemption of stamp duty upto 100 per cent upto Rs 25 lakh.

The policy also included 75 per cent subsidy on technology transfer subject to a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh and financial assistance to MSME at 30 per cent subsidy subject to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh for listed companies, Assam Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters after the meeting.

The new film policy approved Rs 25 lakh subsidy for film productions, which cost beyond Rs 1 crore.

Subsidy will be Rs 1 crore for films honoured with National Award and Rs 2 crore for films nominated for Oscar.

A corpus fund will be created by collecting Rs 1 from each ticket sold for the welfare of artistes.

Among other important decisions, the Cabinet decided to distribute free sugar to tea garden beneficiaries at 2 kg per family per month; three-year exemption of cess levied on green leaves for big tea gardens, establishment of International Trade Centre at Golaghat for Agarwood, Patowary said.

The minister said a new syllabus will be prepared for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination in line with UPSC exam.

He said Rs 50,000 subsidy will be provided for higher education loans and subsidy upto Rs 2.5 lakh for home loans under Apon Ghar Scheme (own home).

The education qualifications to contest ward commissioner election through Assam Municipal Amendment Act was decided on Class 12 pass for general category candidates, Class 10 for SC/ST/OBC category, besides two children norm and household toilet as essential for the candidates.

The meeting decided on recruiting 80 assistant engineers and 70 junior engineers under under Regulation 3 (f) for the water resource department to build and repair embankments.

Further, reservation of 80 per cent in managerial and supervisory and 90 per cent in non-managerial cadre in state PSUs and industries availing benefits from the state government was decided.

