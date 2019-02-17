Chennai Spartans beat Ahmedabad Defenders to qualify for PVL

Chennai Spartans defeated Ahmedabad Defenders 4-1 (15-6, 13-15, 15-13, 15-11, 15-12) in a Pro match here Sunday, to secure a spot in the play-offs.

The host joined Calicut Heroes and Kochi Blue Spikers in the semifinals.

The fourth and final play-off spot would be decided after Monday's match between U Mumba Volley and Ahmedabad Spikers.

created a new milestone for the season by levelling his own record of 20 points (18 spikes and 2 serve points) in a single match for the third time.

Verhoeff also became the with highest number of points in the league at 80 points.

Chennai started the match with a streak of points to race to a 6-3 lead.

and continued from where they left on Saturday.

Sorokins and Verhoeff scored 3 points each including a Super Serve to help Chennai enter the first Technical Time Out (TTO) with a 9-3 lead.

After the TTO, Chennai kept the pressure up.

Ahmedabad called for a Super Point at 5-11 but couldn't take the advantage.

Chennai closed the set 15-6 with a Naveen spike.

Ahmedabad started the second set on a positive note going up 4-0 before Chennai bounced back to reduce the deficit to 5-7.

Both teams fought hard till the last point of the set.

At 13-14, Jacob's serve went out and Ahmedabad won the set 15-13.

The third set was a hard-fought one and at 14-13, a Sorokins spike closed the set 15-13 in Chennai's favour.

In the next, Chennai carried the momentum and took an 8-5 lead at TTO with Verhoeff leading the attack yet again.

Ahmedabad called for a Super Point at 9-11 but failed to convert giving Chennai a four-point advantage.

Chennai didn't let the lead slip and won the set 15-11.

Chennai led 3-1 at this point.

The final set was only of mathematical consequence as Chennai had already qualified for the playoffs.

Inspite of that both teams went toe-to-toe even in the last set.

Chennai lead at TTO 8-7.

Chennai called for a Super Point at 9-10 and converted.

Ahmedabad did the same but failed to convert giving Chennai at 3-point advantage.

Chennai closed the set 15-12 and the match 4-1.

