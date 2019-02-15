Assam govt announces Rs 20 lakh for martyr from state

Sarbananda announced Rs 20 lakh to the family of Moneswar Basumatary, a CRPF soldier from the state, who was martyred in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday.

Condoling the death of Basumatary, Friday said his sacrifice would be remembered by the whole nation.

"His martyrdom would keep inspiring all those engaged in protecting the country and make the fight against terrorism more intensified," an official release quoted him as saying.

Paying tributes to the martyred soldiers, wished for speedy recovery of those who were injured in the ambush at Pulwama.

At a meeting here, Sonowal directed DGP Kuladhar Saikia to take steps to ensure that law and order situation in the state does not get disturbed and the forces inimical to the state's interests are not allowed to raise their heads, the release said.

Alok Kumar, of Home and Political Kumar and other top officers of the were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)