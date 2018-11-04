Assam govt should enact a law against bandhs: Himanta

Finance Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday voiced concern over bandhs called by various organisations, including the BJP, as the Gauhati High Court has declared it illegal in the state.

The said that the government will discuss the issue in its next Cabinet meeting to explore possibilities of bringing a law against bandhs.

"I feel we should not contempt the As a personal opinion, I am saying that as long as the culture is declared illegal by the Gauhati High Court, it should not happen within the state of

"If the BJP had called for a yesterday, my answer would have been the same that it should not have been called as it would be a contempt of the court. But I cannot decide whether they (BJP) will call for it or not," Sarma said at a press conference here.

On Saturday, a 12-hour Assam was called by All Assam Bangali Yuba Chatra Federation, All Assam Bengali Students Union and some like-minded organizations to protest the killings of five persons in district earlier this week.

On October 23, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 58 other groups had called a 12-hour Assam bandh against the Centre's bid to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Winter Session of the Parliament.

"The should enact a law against bandhs. The had given a direction in this regard. I will raise the issue in the next Cabinet meeting. In general, we should oppose the bandh culture, whosoever has called for it."



When asked if he would oppose calling a bandh in Assam by BJP in the future, Sarma said: "I cannot speak for the party... I don't have the courage to oppose it. How can one person oppose it? But I will make my comment that it will be a contempt of court."



He also advocated action against bandh sponsors if there is any destruction of properties.

"I will not go in to the merit of a bandh. But as the has declared bandhs illegal, we should oppose it. The government's stand is that every bandh, whether it is called by AGP, BJP, AIUDF, AASU or any other organisation, has been declared illegal by the High Court," Sarma said.

The also appealed to the media to refrain from carrying of bandhs and stop giving it publicity.

"The has declared it illegal within the state of Assam and nobody should encourage it. We should not look at who has called bandhs. We should condemn the act of bandh. And if that happens, Assam will be better," Sarma said.

