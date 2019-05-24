AstraZeneca Pharma India Q4 net profit jumps threefold to Rs 9.82 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Healthcare firm AstraZeneca Pharma India Friday reported a threefold jump in its net profit to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.22 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income stood at Rs 196.31 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 153.06 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 54.44 crore as against Rs 25.91 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The firm's total income stood at Rs 744.57 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019. It was Rs 584.23 crore in the previous financial year.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 2,197.65 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.18 per cent from its previous close.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:46 IST

