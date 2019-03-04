At least 23 dead as tornadoes, severe storms ravage South

A tornado roared into southeast and killed at least 23 people and injured several others, part of a severe system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other around the Southeast.

"Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23 at the current time," Lee told of the death toll. He added that two people were in intensive care.

Drones flying overheard equipped with had scanned the area for survivors but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday, Jones said. "The devastation is incredible," he said. An would resume Monday morning.

Jones said the twister travelled straight down a county road in the rural community of Beauregard and that the path of damage and destruction appeared at least a half mile wide.

He said single-family homes and mobile homes were destroyed, adding some homes were reduced to slabs. He had told reporters earlier that several people were taken to hospitals, some with "very serious injuries." told that he had to call in help from the state, because there were more bodies than his four-person office can handle.

The confirmed late Sunday a tornado with at least an F3 rating and a track at least half a mile (.8 kilometers) wide caused the deadly destruction in Although the statement did not give exact estimates, F3 storms typically are gauged at speeds of between 158-206 mph (254-331 kilometers per hour).

Dozens of emergency responders rushed to join search and rescue efforts in hard-hit after what forecasters said they think was a large tornado touched down Sunday afternoon, unleashed by a powerful system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, and

Radar and video evidence showed what looked like a large tornado crossing the area near Beauregard shortly after 2 pm on Sunday, said with the Birmingham office of the

"It appears it stayed on the ground for at least a mile and maybe longer," Jones told the AP.

After nightfall Sunday, the rain had stopped and pieces of and tree branches littered roadways in Beauregard. Two sheriff's vehicles blocked reporters and others from reaching the worst-hit area.

Power appeared to be out in many places. tweeted late Sunday, "To the great people of and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. ... To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!" Rita Smith, for the Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders had quickly jumped in to efforts to search the debris after the struck in Beauregard.

At least one trained canine could be seen with as numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles, lights flashing, converged on the area.

No deaths had been reported Sunday evening from storm-damaged Alabama counties outside Lee County, said Gregory Robinson, for the But he said crews were still surveying damage in several counties in the southwestern part of the state.

Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, and on Sunday afternoon as the powerful storm system raced across the region.

Weather officials said they confirmed other around the region by radar alone and would send teams out early Monday to assess those and other storms.

In rural Talbotton, Georgia, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Atlanta, a handful of people were injured by either powerful straight-line winds or a tornado that destroyed several mobile homes and damaged other buildings, said Leigh Ann Erenheim, of the

Televised broadcast footage showed smashed buildings with rooftops blown away, cars overturned and debris everywhere. Trees all around had been snapped bare of branches.

"The last check I had was between six and eight injuries," Erenheim said in a phone interview. "From what I understand it was minor injuries, though one fellow did say his leg might be broken." She said searches of damaged homes and structures had turned up no serious injuries or deaths there.

of the near Macon in said a barn had been destroyed and trees and power poles had been snapped, leaving many in the area without power.

Authorities in are searching door-to-door in darkened neighborhoods after a possible tornado touched down in the rural city of Cairo, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Authorities said a tornado was confirmed by radar in the Panhandle late Sunday afternoon. A portion of Interstate 10 on the Panhandle was blocked in one direction for a time in in the aftermath, said Don Harrigan, a for the in

"There's a squall line moving through the area," Harrigan told AP. "And when you have a mature line of storms moving into an area where low level winds are very strong, you tend to have developing. It's a favourable environment for tornados.

