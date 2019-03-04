Tornado kills 14 in US state of Alabama: Officials

A killed 14 people and caused "catastrophic" damage in the state of on Sunday, local officials said.

"At this time, we have 14 confirmed fatalities," Lee said in a video posted on by a from a local affiliate.

Other people have been hospitalised, some with "very serious injuries", while the search was still ongoing for more who are missing, he said.

coroner confirmed the death toll: "We've got 14 people dead at this time and I expect that number to go higher," he told

"There are some children involved," Harris said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Birmingham, tweeted that it could confirm at least eight deaths in and added that the toll was likely to rise, saying that there were "many injured & still missing".

Jones described the damage caused by the as "catastrophic, based on the destruction of homes that we've seen". The swath of destruction left by the was a quarter mile (0.4 kilometres) wide and stretched for the "several miles that it travelled on the ground", according to Jones.

Still and video images showed trees that had been snapped in two, debris-strewn roads and wrecked houses in the wake of the

More than 5,000 people were left without power in Lee County, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

The NWS had issued a warning for areas including earlier on Sunday, calling on residents to: "TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows."



NWS tweeted the "all clear" several hours later and urged people to "stay out of damaged areas so first responders can do their job."



While Jones referred to a single storm, reported that two had hit Lee County in quick succession.

NWS appeared to confirm that there were multiple twisters in the area, tweeting that the "first to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 & at least 1/2 mi wide".

The EF-3 designation -- on a scale of 0 to 5 -- means the tornado had winds of 136 to 165 miles (218 to 266 kilometres) per hour.

