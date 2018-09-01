Special summary revision of electoral roll begins

Special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2019, commenced in all 119 assembly constituencies in Saturday.

Special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2019, commenced in all the 119 assembly constituencies in from September 1, 2018, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

The draft electoral rolls are published and copies are put up in offices of electoral registration officers, electoral registration officers to enable voters to verify their entries, it said.

The published draft rolls are available on the website of the CEO, it said.

"All electors are requested to confirm their names in the rolls," it said.

New electors who would complete the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2019 (those born before January 1, 2001) can submit Form-6 for inclusion of their names, it said.

The electors can file their claims and objections from September 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018, the release said.

