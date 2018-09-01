Haryana govt settles first claim under Ayushman Bharat scheme

The government on Saturday settled the first claim of Rs 9,000 under the Ayushman Bharat for a baby girl born in a state-run hospital in district.

Mousami, a resident of Karnal's village Ghisarpuri, has become the first beneficiary under the scheme, an official said.

She underwent caesarian section and delivered a healthy baby girl on August 17, he added.

Mousami gave birth at

She is the first person to be treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and the claim amount was paid to the treating hospital on August 31, the said.

Dubbed Modicare, Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest

The launched the Ayushman Bharat- Health Protection Mission on August 15 to provide to beneficiaries at empanelled government hospitals.

