Man arrested onboard a train with huge quantity of ammunition

One person was arrested here onboard a train Saturday and more than 800 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

of Railway, Muzaffarpur, Sanjay Kumar Singh said Mahfuz Alam alias Bablu was caught by a police team which was conducting security check inside the Awadh Assam Express when it reached the Junction.

A resident of Musahari block in district, Bablu had given a start and tried to flee upon noticing the police party which, however, nabbed him and snatched away his bag which contained 830 live cartridges of .303 bore pistol, the Railway SP said.

He said prima facie, the arrested accused was part of a gang of illegal arms and smugglers and he was being interrogated for further clues.

