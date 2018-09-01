JUST IN
Man arrested onboard a train with huge quantity of ammunition

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarpur (Bihar) 

One person was arrested here onboard a train Saturday and more than 800 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

Superintendent of Railway, Muzaffarpur, Sanjay Kumar Singh said Mahfuz Alam alias Bablu was caught by a police team which was conducting security check inside the Awadh Assam Express when it reached the Muzaffarpur Junction.

A resident of Musahari block in Muzaffarpur district, Bablu had given a start and tried to flee upon noticing the police party which, however, nabbed him and snatched away his bag which contained 830 live cartridges of .303 bore pistol, the Railway SP said.

He said prima facie, the arrested accused was part of a gang of illegal arms and ammunition smugglers and he was being interrogated for further clues.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:36 IST

