CBI registers criminal case against Lawyers Collectives, names Anand Grover

CBI has registered a criminal case against a Delhi-based NGO, Lawyers Collective, for alleged violations of the FCRA rules, officials said.

They said the FIR names Anand Grover, a trustee and director of the organisation, as an accused. Grover is the husband of noted

Unknown officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO and unknown private persons and public servants have also been made accused in the FIR filed under IPC sections that deal with forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 have also been included in the FIR by the central agency after receiving a compliant against the Collective from the

The organisation, which had its inception in 1981, states on its website that it "is a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of through the effective use of law, and an engagement in human rights advocacy, legal aid and litigation.

