Aurobindo Pharma gets 10 observations from USFDA for its Unit 3 at Hyderabad

Drug firm Tuesday said it has received 10 observations from the US health regulator for its Unit 3 in

The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at company's Unit III, a located at Bachupally, Hyderabad, from May 13 to May 24, 2019, said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company has received a 'Form 483' with 10 observations," it added.

None of the observations are repetitive and are more procedural in nature, said.

The drug firm, however, did not provide any details about the observations made by the regulator.

"The company will be responding to the USFDA within the stipulated time. The Form 483 will not have an impact on existing business of this facility," Aurobindo Pharma said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 654.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.48 per cent from its previous close.

