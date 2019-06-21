Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA warning letter for Andhra Unit, shares drop 6%

Drug firm Friday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for one of its units in district, Andhra Pradesh, which was the subject of an inspection earlier this year.

The company has received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) relating to our unit XI, (API) situated at District, This action follows the earlier inspection of the site by the USFDA in February 2019, said in BSE filing.

said it "believes the existing business from this facility will not be impacted".

The drug firm, however, did not provide any details of the contents of the warning letter received from the regulator.

"We will be engaging with the regulator and are fully-committed in resolving this issue at the earliest. The company is also committed to maintaining the highest at all of its facilities across the globe," the company added.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 5.82 per cent lower at Rs 590.40 apiece on BSE.

