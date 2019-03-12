Australia bars all 737 MAX planes from its airspace: statement

on Tuesday barred MAX planes from its airspace, joining a host of countries which have blocked the model after the deadly Ethiopian crash at the weekend.

"This is a temporary suspension while we wait for more information to review the safety risks of continued operations of the MAX to and from Australia," Shane Carmody, of Australia's Civil Safety Authority, said in a statement.

"CASA regrets any inconvenience to passengers but believes it is important to always put safety first."



Fiji is the only 737 MAX operator affected by the Australian ban, according to CASA. Singapore-based used the planes for flights to Australia, but those were already suspended after the city-state barred the model from its airspace.

