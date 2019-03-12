Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi of playing 'victim card'

on Tuesday accused Modi of playing the "victim card" as she said people of the country were the victims of his "wrong policies".

She was speaking at the Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the here.

According to sources, the senior in her address lashed out at the for 'politicising' issues related to national interest.

She also called for highlighting the achievements of the previous government along with emphasising on the



need to move forward in providing a new vision for the country.

Former Manmohan Singh, who also addressed the meeting, talked about the agrarian crisis, hampered industrial growth and unemployment under the present regime at the Centre.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of Pulwama terror attack.

The top leadership paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here.

The day also marks 'Dandi March' started by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930.

The CWC meeting is being held in after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of with the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

