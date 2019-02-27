Concern over safety of missing pilot after Pak claims he has been captured

With on Wednesday claiming that it has captured the missing pilot of the downed IAF plane, leaders of various parties expressed concern over the well-being of the and voiced hope that he will return soon.

has said it is ascertaining Pakistan's claim after the Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing

"I'm sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times," said.

DMK M K urged the Centre "to do everything necessary to get him safely back home at the earliest". The hashtags 'BringBackAbhinandan' and 'Abhinandan' were trending on the social media, where people were appealing for efforts for the safe return of the

Taking to Twitter, the leaders said their thoughts are with the family and friends of the pilot and the whole country is standing with them.

said should treat the pilot "as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border", while Asaduddin Owaisi said must respect its obligations under the Conventions and treat him humanely.

In a joint statement, leaders of 21 parties who met here condemned the Pakistani "misadventure" and expressed their "deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot".

Minister said the whole country "is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return."



"We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong (sic)," the tweeted.

Abdullah also said "must suspend his political activities until the pilot is returned safely and that he had suggested the opposition parties to also put off their meeting in

"It can't be business as usual with him criss-crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

Owaisi said:"Our prayers are with the brave & his family in this very difficult time.

"Under Article 3 of Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances."



said Wednesday a pilot is "missing in action" after it foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations by using its in response to India's counter-terrorismIn a very brief press statement, Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

"Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the was detected and the responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one fighter aircraft was shot down by a Bison of the The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

tweeted: "I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you.

