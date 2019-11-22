Avaada Energy gets $15 mn funding from French finance institution Proparco

-
ALSO READ
Sanctity of contracts is key for Indian renewable projects: FMO CEO
Total, EDF Renewables to develop 700 MW solar power projects in India
India's renewable energy capacity crosses 80GW-mark: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
India's solar power installations increase by 36% yoy at 2,170 Mw in Q3
India leads world in growth of energy sector investments between 2015-18
-
Solar projects developer Avaada Energy on Friday said it has secured $15 million (around Rs 107.55 crore) funding from French development finance institution Proparco.
In April, Avaada received a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore from Asian Development Bank, DEG, Dutch finance development company FMO and company's promoter.
"Avaada Energy...has received $15 million in equity investments from Proparco, a French development finance institution for part financing its renewable energy portfolio of the targeted 5 GW capacity," the company said in a statement.
This clearly establishes the capability and strength of Avaada in executing renewable projects and attracting quality global investors. Avaada will continue to seek investment from quality long-term investors to grow its portfolio which will help the country's fight against climate change, it said.
"Avaada is committed to providing sustainable environment for future generation. We are targeting an extensive portfolio of 5 GW solar energy projects across Asia and Africa. Recently we have received investments from ADB, DEG and FMO," Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group said.
Avaada Energy is a developer of renewable energy projects, backed by its strong engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU