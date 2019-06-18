'Avengers' dominate MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

'Avengers' ruled the Movie & TV Awards 2019 as Marvel's latest offering "Endgame" was named the Best Movie with winning the title of Best Hero as IronMan at the ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Brolin's reprisal as supervillain Thanos won him the Best Villain award.

In a video message, Downey Jr said winning the award was "kinda unexpected".

"That said it's been an absolute joy, honour and privilege, etc to play all these years. So I want to say thank you Marvel, Disney, and mostly thank y'all.

"Maybe it's true that you love me 3,000 but I just checked. What are the new numbers? And oh, I love you 3,427," he said.

took home the golden popcorn for the Best Fight sequence between her " Marvel" and Minn-Erva (played by Gemma Chan) in MCU's first female stand-alone. She walked on stage arm-in-arm with her stunt doubles for the film, and

"They're the living embodiment of Marvel," Larson told the audience.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics for its season finale, HBO's "Game of Thrones" was adjudged the Best Show.

was honoured with the Generation Award, while accepted the Trailblazer Award.

Johnson entered the stage dancing to anthem "We Will Rock You" to receive the award.

He said throughout his career he was asked to conform to norms but he decided to maintain his identity.

The half-black and half-Samoan told the audience he is a "walking example" of staying true to oneself and acting as a bridge between cultures.

"I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood. Hollywood was going to conform to me," Johnson said in his speech.

It was Pinkett Smith's "Girls Trip" co-star who presented the actor, philanthropist and "Red Table Talk" host with the Trailblazer Award.

Accompanied by her son actor- Jaden Smith, she said she was unsure if she deserved the trailblazing award "quite yet".

"Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain.

"It's these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world," she said.

Lady Gaga, who made her feature film debut with "A Star is Born", won Best Performance in a Movie award. The film's song "Shallow", which Gaga sang with director-co-star for the movie, won the Best Musical Moment.

For her role in the critically-acclaimed dystopian drama "The Handsmaid's Tale", won Best Performance in a Show.

Moss gave a shout-out to fellow nominees -- Emilia Clarke, and -- the "bada** women" ruling the small screen today.

"To all my ladies out there, keep up the fight. I stand right alongside you," she added.

accepted the Most Frightened Performance award for her performance in Netflix's acclaimed thriller "Bird Box" in a heartfelt and humorous message to her children.

"Even though you can't see it until you're 21 because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn't anything I would do for you," Bullock said.

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" stars and shared the Best Kiss award on behalf of their on-screen characters - and

Centineo took home award for Breakthrough Performance in the teenage rom-com.

from "Schitt's Creek" won the Best Comedic Performance.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Associate Justice of the of the United States, was named Best Real-Life Hero for "RBG', a documentary on her life.

"Surviving R Kelly", a six-part Lifetime documentary detailing sexual abuse allegations against American Robert "R" Kelly, was named Best Documentary.

Several of the survivors interviewed in the docuseries came onto the stage as Brie Miranda Bryant, senior for Lifetime, accepted the award.

"This team believes in the power of numbers. Fifty-four individuals sat to tell this story. Survivors walked through the fire and stood again to tell the story," Bryant said.

At the show, Melissa McCarthy, Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, and served as presenters.

The stage was set on fire with performances by Lizzo, DJ-producer Martin Garrix, Macklemore, of Singer, Bazzi performed his hit song "Paradise."



"Shazam!" star hosted the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)