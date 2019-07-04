Awareness programme for MLAs at Rajasthan assembly on July 7

A one-day awareness programme on parliamentary procedure and work culture will be organised for MLAs at the Rajasthan assembly on July 7.

Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be the chief guest during the inaugural session, whereas former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be the chief guest during the concluding session.

He said the Lok Sabha Speaker would also inaugurate the new website and mobile application of the state assembly.

Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, will be present during the programme.

