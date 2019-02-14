AYUSH ministry launches e-AUSHADHI portal

To increase transparency and accountability, the launched the e-AUSHADHI portal on Wednesday for of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs and related matters.

Addressing the gathering at the launch programme here, said the portal was intended for increased transparency, improved information management facility, improved data usability and increased accountability.

He informed that timelines would be fixed for processing of applications through the portal with text message and e-mail status updates at each step of the process.

"Such an initiative of the is a reflection of our government's commitment towards e-governance, ease of doing business and Make in India," Naik said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said the ministry endeavoured to come out with new initiatives and solutions to address the problems faced by practitioners, manufactures and consumers of AYUSH medicines.

In this direction, the new was an acronym for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Automated Drug Help Initiative, he added.

Kotecha said the portal would aid the licensing authority, manufactures and consumers as it would provide of the licensed manufactures and their products, cancelled and spurious drugs, contact details of the authority concerned for specific grievances.

