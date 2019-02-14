Neighbours kill 45-yr-old in Inderpuri

A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his in west Delhi's Inderpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Pal, they added.

According to a senior police officer, a quarrel broke out between the neighbours, following which Pal was attacked.

"There were blunt force injuries found on Pal's body. Wounds from sharp objects have not been found," police said.

The main accused in the case Ravi Rana, police added.

