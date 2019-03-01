Ayushman Bharat and Uber ink partnership to facilitate free healthcare for drivers

A ride-sharing company has partnered with the government's flagship insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, to facilitate for several drivers associated with the firm.

The (NHA), the apex body implementing the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri (AB-PMJAY) has inked an MoU with

According to the agreement, Uber, under its CARE initiative for and delivery partners, will facilitate the setting up of common service centres (CSC's) at Partners Seva Kendras across

The CSC's village level entrepreneurs at these centers will help verify eligibility and issue to drivers for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which provides benefits worth Rs five lakh to each eligible family per year in government and empanelled private hospitals.

of NHA, Dr said, Reaching out to the last mile beneficiary lies at the core of the goal of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY of providing for serious illnesses with a view to protect more than 10 crore economically vulnerable families or 50 crore people from catastrophic healthcare expenditure that impoverishes more than 6 crore people every year.

"Through this partnership with Uber, we hope to reach out to lakhs of people and their families in the and delivery community to bring them benefits of this transformative scheme and help secure their health and economic security."



Drivers and delivery partners will pay only Rs 30 to obtain an Ayushman Bharat card to provide access to the services under the scheme. They will not be required to pay any charges or premium for pre-hospitalisation, hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation expenses, which are all covered under the scheme.

Each empanelled hospital is staffed by 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Mitras' or to assist patients and facilitate their care at the hospital. They will also run a help desk and check documents to verify eligibility for the scheme.

Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber, and said, " partners are at the heart of what we do and during our engagements with them, they have repeatedly mentioned the need for a stronger safety net, especially good healthcare."



"Our partnership with Ayushman Bharat, the largest in the world, caters to such a requirement. It underscores our commitment not just to driver and delivery partners, but also our resolve to facilitate for their family members," he said.

