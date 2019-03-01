Pakistan turns down India's request to send IAF pilot by air: Sources

has turned down a request by to send back pilot Abhinandan by aerial route and not through the Attari- land border, official sources said Friday.

They said hours after announced the decision to release Varthaman, conveyed to that he be sent back via the aerial route.

However, late in the night, conveyed to that the pilot will be returned through the Attari- border and India's request could not be heeded to, the sources said.

was captured by Pakistan after his was shot down by a Pakistani jet during a fierce dogfight on Wednesday.

The Indian defence establishment was also mulling sending a special aircraft to Pakistan, the sources said.

The IAF pilot's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during the dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.

The carried out a retaliatory aerial combat, unsuccessfully targeting several Indian military installations.

