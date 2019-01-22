Azealia Banks slams Irish airlines, claims she was 'banned' from flight

-
Singer Azealia Banks has claimed she has been barred from Ireland's Aer Lingus flights after disembarking from a plane to Dublin.
The singer disembarked the Aer Lingus flight from London's Gatwick Airport to Dublin - where she is due to perform on Tuesday and then accused the airline of banning her from flying with them ever again.
The 27-year-old singer took to social media to describe her "travel day from hell".
"The lady is like... asking me some questions," she said tearfully, referring to a staff member.
"And since I didn't have an answer for her, she went a couple of seats over and she's just like staring at me. She goes to the captain of the plane and lies and says that I said; 'Oh don't stare at me, I'll sort you out'. I'm from New York City, I don't say s**t like that, I don't use that kind of slang," Baks said.
According to the singer, she attempted to look for her passport when she could not answer the air steward's questions.
"Every time I come to the UK, they always make some s**t with these airline people. They are always starting s*** with me. I had my bags deep in the plane and the lady was asking me some questions. They crowded round me like I'm some sort of animal saying, "we're going to have a problem".'
"I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here," she added.
Banks claimed she was "banned" from the airline, saying, "Now they're like, 'you can never fly Aer Lingus because you got off the plane'".
In an statement to the Independent, the spokesperson for Aer Lingus confirmed that two passengers "disembarked themselves" off the flight this morning, adding that they do not tolerate "disruptive guest behaviour".
'"Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure. The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board," the spokesperson said.
"Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.
