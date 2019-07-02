Aziz Ansari's new stand-up special to stream on Netflix

Aziz Ansari's new stand-up special "Aziz Ansari Right Now" is all set to drop on Netflix on July 9.

In a surprise announcement, the streaming service released a teaser of the stand-up special, which was filmed as part of the Brooklyn performances of his ongoing international tour, "Road to Nowhere", reported IndieWire.

It will be the first project from Ansari after the second season of his show "Master of None".

Ansari took a break after a controversial article in 2018 accused the comedian of sexual misconduct.

The comedian has addressed those allegations as part of his hour-long set.

"Aziz Ansari Right Now" has been directed by Spike Jonze.

Before his stint at directing "Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden", Ansari previously worked with fellow former "Human Giant" member Jason Woliner and "Shut Up and Play the Hits" duo Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern.

Ansari will be on tour through the time when the special premieres next week.

However, it is unclear about the possibility of a third season of "Master of None".

Last year, Netflix Originals VP Cindy Holland said the streaming service was open to Ansari's return for another installment of the Emmy-winning show.

"Aziz Ansari Right Now" marks third special for Ansari to arrive directly on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)