Hot morning in Delhi, light rain likely

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a hot morning in Delhi on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, which is likely to bring some relief form the heat.

The humidity in the morning was recorded at 50 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday were recorded at 41.6 and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 11:21 IST

