JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Delhi election 2020: 5 seats where AAP, BJP gave each other tough fight
Business Standard

AAP invites 'Baby Mufflerman' to Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony on Feb 16

An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Baby Mufflerman
Aam Aadmi Party workers hold a young child dressed as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal as they celebrate party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at party headquarters in New Delhi | PTI photo

'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16.

An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.

The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.

Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU