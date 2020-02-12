Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Delhi elections: Survey says Sisodia, Kejriwal among top favourite 5 MLAs
Sisodia does not have car on his name: Affidavit for Delhi polls reveals
Arvind Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, to file nomination on Tuesday
Delhi Polls: Kejriwal betrayed Anna and joined politics, says Rajnat
BJP has insulted people of Delhi by calling them 'freeloaders': Sisodia
-
Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to public, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.
All cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event, he said.
Sisodia also expressed concern about the attack on party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy on Tuesday night, and said, "People responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi should take action.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU