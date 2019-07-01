Bahutule named Gujarat coach

Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule has been roped in as the coach of the Gujarat team, an official said Monday.

Bahutule, 46, coached teams like Bengal in the past.

"The former leg-spinner (Bahutule) will coach Gujarat for the forthcoming season," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice president Parimal Nathwani told PTI.

According to Nathwani, GCA in the past relied on "local coaches" for its Ranji Trophy side, but now it has roped in Bahutule to strengthen the team.

"The GCA wanted an experienced hand (to guide players in) domestic cricket tournaments and needed a coach who could communicate with a young team," he said.

The association deemed Bahutule fit for the job and hence, approached him, Nathwani said.

Mumbai-born Bahutule played 2 Tests and 8 ODIs for India. A domestic stalwart, he took 630 wickets in 188 first class games.

He earlier applied for the job of the Mumbai team's coach, but the Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to decide on it.

