Ex-captains, MCA officials deliberate for betterment of Mumbai

Former captains including Milind Rege, and along with senior officials of the Association (MCA) "brainstormed" here for betterment of city's Tuesday.

Speaking to the media afterwards, member and former pacer Raju Kulkarni said, "It was a meeting where we did a lot of brain-storming and we want to improve. We were on the same page -- the team management, ( improvement committee of MCA).

"But one thing on which we were unanimous is that the repair work is not to be done, it has to be restructured," said the former speedster.

"It was a fruitful discussion on what steps should be taken for the development of cricket," MCA joint secretary said.

The former captains met members of the MCA Cricket Improvement Committee and the Bombay High Court-appointed Ad Hoc committee following the debacle in the Ranji Trophy, where the 41-time winners were knocked out of the preliminary round.

An MCA insider, who was present at the meeting, said that suggestions were mainly on the structure, how back-up players can be developed and how the lacunae in the present structure of tournaments can be removed.

According to another insider, it was also suggested that players should be dealt with strictly.

"Players should play for the team and tweak their game according to the match situation. This is not happening," he added.

According to Kulkarni, the cricket body will need many such brainstorming sessions.

"We will involve a lot of cricketers and try to involve more and more cricketers," he said.

Before this meeting, members had met senior players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad Dhawal Kulkarni and

and Samant himself too were present for the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)