Bajrang Punia announces association with ASICS India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia Tuesday announced his tie-up with sports equipment brand ASICS.

"I am extremely happy to be associated with ASICS as their athlete. Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that I absolutely love and have been using since the start of my journey as an athlete," Bajrang said in a release.

"As a wrestler, I constantly need to improve my grip and stability to execute my game plan," Bajrang added.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 22:50 IST

