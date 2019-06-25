Bajrang Punia announces association with ASICS India

India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia Tuesday announced his tie-up with sports equipment brand ASICS.
"I am extremely happy to be associated with ASICS as their athlete. Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that I absolutely love and have been using since the start of my journey as an athlete," Bajrang said in a release.
"As a wrestler, I constantly need to improve my grip and stability to execute my game plan," Bajrang added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
