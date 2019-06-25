Betting racket busted, 2 held

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running a betting racket in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The suspected bookies had taken bets worth more than Rs 35 lakh on match between and on Monday. It was found that the betting rates were being received on a group and payment was also being taken through digital wallets, the police said.

Acting on inputs, the Crime Branch laid a trap and busted the betting racket in Moti Nagar area, and arrested (25) and Salman (24), an said.

Twelve mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, two laptops, LED TV, registers and others were seized from their possession, the said.

used to work in a call centre but had quit his job, while Salman is unemployed. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been running the betting racket for the past two years, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)