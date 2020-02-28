JUST IN
Balakot airstrikes sent out clear message on terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: 'Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
It forced rewriting of doctrines across the border, showed the country's resolve and capability, the defence minister said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot airstrikes had sent out a clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists.

"If we've to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us, then it's important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times," Singh said at the Centre for Air Power Studies.

Balakot airstrike conveyed India's clear message that infrastructure across the border won't be safe haven for terrorists. It forced rewriting of doctrines across the border, showed the country's resolve and capability, the defence minister said.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: "Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated."

Rawat underlined that credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision.

"This was amply shown after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack," he added.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 10:40 IST

