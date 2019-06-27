Mamata's appeal for Left, Cong, TMC to join hands 'meaningless': Sudhakar Reddy

Veteran Communist leader S



Thursday termed as "meaningless" the appeal of Minister to the and Left parties to come together with her party -- the TMC -- to fight the BJP.

Banerjee Wednesday reached out to opposition and CPI(M) but the two parties rejected her appeal saying her policies are responsible for the saffron party's growth.

The of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said the still sees the Left parties as "enemies and not as political opponents".

"Several hundred of offices of the Left parties in are still occupied by Trinamool. More than 100 people were killed. Several thousands were thrown out of their villages. Still, that type of attacks are going on", he told

The Minister's appeal in this background is meaningless, said.

He further charged the ruling outfit in with "attacking and destroying" the Left.

"It is she (Mamata) who is responsible for forcibly using violence against the Left in a very big way, and weaken the Left in West Bengal in the most undemocratic way and now what's the meaning of this appeal?", asked.

Left parties see the BJP as an "enemy" and would like to fight against it but at the same time view Trinamool as "equally a rival", he said.

Speaking during the debate on the Governor's address in the state Assembly in Kolkata, Banerjee had said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in West Bengal and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should "join hands" with the to fight against it.

