Bandh called by traders' community brings life to halt in Kashmir

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the Valley on Tuesday due to a strike called by the traders' community to protest against the extension of central laws to and the ban on

Shops and other business establishments remained closed in due to the strike called by the Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC), officials said.

Public transport remained off the roads but some private vehicles were seen plying in the city and elsewhere in the valley, they said.

The call for a complete shutdown in the entire Kashmir valley, Pirpanchal region and the was supported by most of the trade bodies.

In a statement, the JKSECC, an amalgam of bodies representing various trades, said the extension of central laws and the ban on Jamaat was done in an illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic manner.

The committee expressed strong resentment against the extension of central law to the state at a time when no elected government is in place.

"The of the state needs to introspect about his character and understand that he does not represent people of the state but the Centre as its nominated agent and has no moral, ethical, legal and constitutional right to accord any concurrence to the extension of central laws to the state," the statement read.

The had on February 28 given its nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of the contentious Article 370, which gives special status to the state.

The Centre had on the same day imposed a ban on separatist group Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)