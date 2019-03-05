Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops Tuesday violated ceasefire along the by targeting forward posts and villages in district of Jammu and Kashmir, a said.

The latest ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector of district around 1130 hours, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

The said initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said, adding the cross-border shelling was continuing when last reports were received.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation by after India's air strike at terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in a preemptive action following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of and Poonch last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)