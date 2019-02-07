India, Bangladesh relations on upward trajectory: Modi

on Thursday met visiting and said that relations between the two neighbouring countries have been on an upward trajectory and will work to build on this momentum.

Modi congratulated Momen on his appointment as and appreciated his gesture of selecting as the destination for his first international visit.

According to an official statement, Momen briefed Modi on recent developments in the bilateral relationship.

"The said that India- relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. He reaffirmed India's commitment to work with to build on this momentum during the new term in office of Sheikh Hasina," it said.

Momen will co-chair the meeting with on Friday.

It is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's victory in the last December.

The two sides will also sign agreements during the visit.

--IANS

ps/ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)