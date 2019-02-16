Six airports' privatisation: AAI receives 32 technical bids from 10 cos

A total of 32 technical bids have been received from 10 companies to operate six airports that are currently under AAI's management, senior officials said Saturday.

As part of an open international competitive bidding process, the (AAI) had sought bidders for carrying out operations, management and development of the six airports -- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, and

"AAI has received 32 technical bids from total 10 companies for six airports," senior government officials said.

" and airports have received seven bids each. and have received six bids each. And and Thirvananthapuram have received three bids each," they added.

The last date to submit technical bids was February 14.

AAI will open the financial bids on February 25. The winning bids will be announced on February 28.

In November last year, the government had cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

AAI will choose the bidders on the basis of "per-passenger fee".

The move to manage the six airports on PPP basis, according to AAI, is part of initiatives to provide world-class infrastructure and services to stakeholders.

The PPP model for the six airports would be implemented through the Any issue that is beyond the scope of the committee would be addressed by an empowered group of

Headed by the NITI Aayog chief executive officer, of Civil Aviation Ministry, and would be part of the group, the government had said in November.

