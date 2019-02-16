Kashmiri student held for hailing Jaish terrorist

A Kashmiri student studying in a college here was Saturday arrested for allegedly hailing the Jaish terrorist who carried out the suicide attack at Pulawama killing 40 CRPF Jawans, police said.

They said 23-year-old from district is a student of

He had allegedly put up a screen-shot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp, police said.

He had also allegedly put up a status message saying, "A big salute to this brave man!!! May Allah accept your Shahadat and give you highest place in Jannah #Shaheed Adil Bhai," they said.

Based on a student's complaint, a case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various IPC sections, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), police said.

Earlier, following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered here against Kashmiri youth for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on

The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his FB page, police said.

During the investigation, it came to light that he had studied at a college here and worked at an event management firm, but had gone back to his home state.

The case was registered here as he had mentioned in his profile that he resided in Bengaluru, police said.

Following the complaint, deleted his account.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

