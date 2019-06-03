Bank fraud touches unprecedented Rs 71,500 crore in 2018-19: Reserve Bank

Over 6,800 cases of involving an unprecedented Rs 71,500 crore have been reported in 2018-19, the of India has said.

A total of 5,916 such cases were reported by banks in 2017-18 involving Rs 41,167.03 crore, it said.

As many as 6,801 cases of were reported by scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions involving an amount of Rs 71,542.93 crore in the last fiscal (increase of over 73 per cent in the amount), the of India (RBI) said in reply to an RTI query filed by this

In the last 11 fiscal years, a total of 53,334 cases of fraud were reported by banks involving a massive amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crore, the central bank's data said.

During 2008-09, a total of 4,372 cases were reported involving an amount of Rs 1,860.09 crore. In 2009-10,



Rs 1,998.94 crore worth fraud was reported in 4,669 cases.

A total of 4,534 and 4,093 such cases were reported in 2010-11 and 2011-12 involving Rs 3,815.76 crore and



Rs 4,501.15 crore, respectively.

In the 2012-13 fiscal, 4,235 fraud cases involving



Rs 8,590.86 crore were reported by banks as against 4,306 cases (involving Rs 10,170.81 crore) in 2013-14 and 4,639 cases (involving Rs 19,455.07 crore) in 2014-15, the RBI said.

As many as 4,693 and 5,076 cases of fraud were reported in 2015-16 and 2016-17 involving Rs 18,698.82 crore and Rs 23,933.85 crore, respectively, it said.

"Cases of fraud reported to RBI are required to be filed by banks as criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies. The information in respect of action being taken or already taken is not available readily," the central bank said.

The data assumes significance as banks are grappling with high-profile fraud cases involving absconding billionaire and liquor baron among others.

The large-scale fraud had prompted anti-corruption watchdog (CVC) to do an analysis and it came out with a report on top 100 frauds.

The analysis focussed on the modus operandi, amount involved, type of lending (consortium or individual), anomalies observed, loopholes that facilitated perpetration of the fraud concerned and the systemic improvement required to plug the gaps in the system and procedures.

The frauds were classified and analysed for 13 sectors, including gem and jewellery, and industry, agriculture, media, aviation, service and project, discounting of cheques, trading, information technology, export business, fixed deposits, demand loan and letter of comfort.

The measures suggested by the CVC included strengthening standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the monitoring system, among others.

The CBI in 2018 booked top officials of two public sector banks, a former CMD of IDBI Bank, former promoter



C Sivasankaran, his son and companies controlled by him in connection with a Rs 600-crore loan fraud in the IDBI.

The investigative agency named 15 bank officials who worked at senior levels at the IDBI in 2010 and 2014 when loans were sanctioned to companies controlled by Sivasankaran, in its FIR registered on a complaint from the CVC.

Managing and of Indian Bank, Kishor Kharat (who was then MD and of IDBI Bank) and his counterpart in Syndicate Bank, Melwyn Rego (then in IDBI Bank) along with then Chairman-cum-Managing of M S Raghavan, have been named in the latest FIR filed by the CBI.

Central agencies like the (CBI) and (ED) are also probing



big-ticket cases.

