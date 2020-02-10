Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps; home, auto loans to get cheaper

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday announced cut in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points, effective February 12.

The reduction will make home, auto and other loans cheaper for new borrowers.

With this reduction, the one-year MCLR has come down to 8.15 per cent per annum from 8.25 per cent, according to a bank statement.

The reduction in MCLR by the bank comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent but announced long-term repo operation for up to Rs 1 lakh crore, making cost of funds cheaper for banks.

While the one-month MCLR has been reduced by 5 basis points to 7.55 per cent, overnight, three- and six-month rates were down by 10 basis points, it said.

Last week, market leader State Bank of India (SBI) announced 5 basis points (bps) reduction in its MCLR across tenors, effective February 10.

This was the ninth consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current financial year.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 15:06 IST

