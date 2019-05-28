Maharashtra govt to set up fodder camps for sheep, goats

In view of severe drought in parts of Maharashtra, the Tuesday decided to set up separate camps for and goats in addition to other heads in the affected areas.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a Cabinet sub- committee chaired by Relief and Rehabilitation

At the meeting, it was also decided to provide drinking water to camps through tankers.

Talking to reporters, Patil said directives have been issued to local administration not to delay reimbursement of bills of camps.

At present, 4,920 villages and 10,506 hamlets are being supplied drinking water from 6,209 tankers. There are 1,501 camps in the drought-affected areas housing 10.4 lakh big and small animals, he said.

Patil said for the first time separate camps will be set up for and goats.

So far, 34 lakh farmers have been given Rs 2,200 crore for crop losses, the said.

He also gave details of money provided to divisional commissioners of Aurangabad, and for managing fodder camps.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)