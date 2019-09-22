Barmer accident: Collector, SP removed, inquiry ordered

The Rajasthan government on Sunday shunted out the Barmer collector and the superintendent of police, and ordered an inquiry after three persons were killed in an accident during a National Rally Championship race.

They have been put under 'awaiting posting orders', according to a release issued here.

Police said Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and his navigator were booked on Sunday on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after their car rammed into a motorcycle during the race in Barmer killing a couple and their son.

The release said as per primary information available, no permission was granted for the event and no security measures were taken.

The government has ordered an inquiry by the divisional commissioner into the matter. The divisional commissioner will submit a report to the home department in seven days, it said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave directions to remove and put Collector Himanshu Gupta and Superintendent of Police Shivraj under awaiting posting orders status, the release said.

