Bata India Q4 profit jumps 69.47 pc to Rs 88.26 crore

Footwear India Friday reported a 69.47 per cent jump in standalone profit to Rs 88.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

It had posted a profit of Rs 52.08 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 679.39 crore, up 7.44 per cent from Rs 632.31 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

said revenue from operations "was tempered down by a below expectations performance by the due to changed legislation for the industry and a one-off institutional order in the same quarter previous year".

"The company has delivered a good profit performance on the back of conscious efforts taken towards cost and expense control that contributed extensively in increasing the profit margin," said in a statement.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Friday settled 1.49 per cent lower at Rs 1,346.50 apiece on the BSE.

