Delivery start-up Baxi-Fresh raises Rs 2 cr from existing investors

Delivery start-up Monday said it has raised Rs 2 crore from its existing investors, including Alok Mittal, founder and CEO of Indifi Technologies, Nitin Singhal, a UK-based angel investor and Mahendra Pratap, founder and CEO of Shiksha Infotech.

The company said it aims to use the funds to expand and launch its delivery services in 200 residential neighbourhoods in Gurugram and New Delhi by July this year.

"With this bridge investment we will quickly scale our operations. The money will be used to hire key team members, market the service and strengthen our operations as we gear up to cover the entire Delhi-NCR region over the next few quarters," founder and CEO Ashutosh Johri said.

employs part-time delivery staff who deliver milk, groceries and other household products between fixed morning hours. The company already has a fleet of 900 part-time bikers.

The company recently partnered with and to use their fleet of part-time bikers for morning deliveries from partner stores.

Baxi-Fresh serves homes in 20 sectors of Gurugram and one of Dwarka.