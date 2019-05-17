Bedi says Raj Nivas not getting govt files for approval

: Lieutenant Kiran Bedi, whose 'powers' have been curtailed by the court for 'interfering' in the functioning of the territorial government, Friday said her office has not received files from it for days now.

In a whatsapp message to mediapersons here, said her office 'has received no files relating to either service matters of the staff or those relating to financial approvals for several days now.'.

She said she feared "this would have an impact on the routine working of the administration and thereby the people of ".

The former IPS further said the officials were trying to trace the files and that she had to tell them that the files were not with Raj Nivas, the office of the Lieutenant

She voiced her concern over the officials running from office to office 'to track the matter and we do not know where the files are, be it service matters or files requiring financial approvals as per the law governing the Union Territory administration and the Business Rules which are still in force and have not been amended.'



She maintained that the lieutenant or the of the union territory was for the people.

Therefore, she said, "It is my duty to inform the people of the union territory that the lieutenant governor's office has not been receiving for last several days any file from the government."



and V Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads on administrative issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016.

The had been consistently saying that the had no powers to function independently of the elected government.

Also, he had drawn the attention of the Union Home Ministry bringing to the Centre's notice the unenviable predicament of the government here with taking a negative stand on almost all administrative matters, but to no avail.

A writ petition was filed by the last year protesting the interference of the in the routine activities of the government.

The Madras High Court, in its verdict on April 30, stated that the 'cannot interfere with the activities of the elected government.'



Also, the court set aside the two communications of the issued in January and June 2017 elevating the powers of the lieutenant governor.

The court held that the lieutenant governor should not interfere in the activities of the government which would be tantamount to having a parallel government.

In the wake of the verdict, the was maintaining that the officials should also adhere to the verdict that the elected government's decisions should be acted upon lest they face contempt of court.

The Centre, in the meanwhile, has preferred an appeal in the supreme court over the verdict curbing the powers of the Lieutenant governor.

