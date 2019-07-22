Benedict Cumberbatch says his parents were not happy with his career choice

He maybe one of the biggest British stars in Hollywood, but Benedict Cumberbatch still feels he has let his parents down by becoming an actor.

The 43-year-old actor said his parents Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton ''scrimped and saved'' so that he could get the best education and become a "doctor or lawyer".

''They scrimped and saved to get their only son the very best education possible. And I took that education threw it all in their face and became an actor anyway. To this day, one of the reasons I get out of bed in the morning is to make them proud of me,'' Cumberbatch told The Lady magazine.

The actor, who was last seen in "Avengers: Endgame", will be reprising his role as Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange in the recently announced second stand-alone on his Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

Titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the film will be directed Scott Derrickson.

The Marvel Studios project is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

